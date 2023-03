Miller grabbed two assists in Tuesday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blues.

Miller picked up his first helper on Quinn Hughes' opening tally in the first period before setting up Andrei Kuzmenko's power-play goal later in the frame. The two-point effort extends Miller's point streak to seven games. He's tallied four goals and nine assists in that span. The 30-year-old center is up to 75 points (29 goals, 46 assists) through 73 games this season.