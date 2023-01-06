Miller scored an empty-net goal on three shots and went plus-2 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Avalanche.

Miller's had a shaky stretch lately, posting just four goals while adding nine helpers over his last 18 games. Considering he scored a career-high 32 tallies last season, a little regression isn't too odd. The 29-year-old forward is up to 14 goals, 32 points, 95 shots on net, 82 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 38 appearances in 2022-23.