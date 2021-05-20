Miller tallied a goal on two shots in Wednesday's 6-2 loss to Calgary, the season finale for both squads.
Miller pulled the Canucks to within 4-2 midway through the second period, getting his stick on Brock Boeser's long-distance shot attempt. The goal was Miller's 15th of the season and gave him seven points (two goals, five assists) over his final four contests. The 28-year-old finished second on the Canucks in scoring in 2020-21, registering 46 points in 53 games.
