Canucks' J.T. Miller: Fires home OT winner
Miller scored the overtime winner on the power play and added a short-handed assist in Saturday's 6-5 victory over the Sabres.
The 26-year-old has found his way onto the scoresheet in eight straight contests, racking up five goals and 11 points over that stretch. Miller has never scored more than 23 goals or 58 points in a season, setting both marks in a 2017-18 campaign split between the Rangers and Lightning, but he seems poised to shatter both personal bests in his first season in Vancouver -- he now has 13 goals and 31 points through 30 games.
