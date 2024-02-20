Miller collected three goals and a helper in the 10-7 loss to Minnesota on Monday.

Miller scored three goals on Filip Gustavsson - two on the power play and one at even strength - prior to the goalie being pulled for Marc-Andre Fleury to start the third period. Unfortunately for Miller and the Canucks, they could not hold the lead as Minnesota scored five consecutive goals on only six shots on net. The 30-year old center did his best to stop the bleeding when he provided a primary assist on a Nikita Zadorov goal to cut the lead to two goals but they could not tie it up. Miller added two blocked shots, two PIM, four shots, five hits and a plus-2 rating in 19:18 TOI.