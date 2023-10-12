Miller scored a goal on three shots, dished three assists, went plus-3, logged three hits and added two PIM in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Oilers.

Miller's goal and one of his assists came on the power play. This game was a snapshot of what the 30-year-old forward can do at his peak. He produced 32 tallies and 50 assists while adding 200 hits and 60 PIM in 81 contests a year ago, and he had 99 points the year before that. Miller should be a fixture in the Canucks' top six and on the first power-play unit this season.