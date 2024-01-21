Miller scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in a 6-4 win over the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Miller was in the right place at the right time when a hard backdoor pass from Quinn Hughes was perfectly placed to deflect off the forward's skate. It stood as the game winner. He then set up Elias Pettersson for a tap-in on another power play to seal the contest at 6-4. Miller is on a three-game, five-point scoring streak that includes two goals. Four of those five points, including one goal, have come with the man advantage. In his last 10 outings, Miller has 15 points (six goals, nine assists), and overall, he sits fourth in the NHL with 63 points.