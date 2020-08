Miller recorded an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 2.

The winger set up Tanner Pearson for the Canucks' empty-net tally to seal the victory. Miller had been held scoreless in two games after his point streak ended at six contests. Through 12 playoff outings, the 27-year-old has five goals, six helpers and 27 shots on net.