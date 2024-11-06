Miller registered a power-play assist and won 18 of 26 faceoffs in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Ducks.

Miller had been held off the scoresheet in each of the previous two games before helping out on a Brock Boeser tally in the first period. In 2023-24, Miller was held off the scoresheet in consecutive contests just twice, and he's had that happen twice in the first month of 2024-25. The 31-year-old has still put up good scoring with four goals, six helpers and three power-play points while adding 22 shots on net, 19 hits, nine PIM and a plus-2 rating over 11 appearances. While it's not a slow start, Miller is behind the pace he'd need to return to the 100-point mark for a second straight year.