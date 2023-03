Miller scored a goal and added an assist, both while shorthanded, in Saturday's 4-1 win over Toronto.

He and Elias Pettersson set a Canucks' record for the two fastest shorthanded goals in franchise history (44 seconds apart.) Each also assisted on the other's goal. Miller got back on the score sheet after two pointless games, and he has eight points (three goals, five assists) in his last seven outings.