Miller registered two assists in Vancouver's 6-2 victory over the Flyers on Saturday.
Miller's helpers came on Elias Pettersson's empty-net goals. Miller has 19 goals and 51 points in 56 contests this season. The 29-year-old has recorded at least a point in seven of his last eight games.
More News
-
Canucks' J.T. Miller: Helpers in consecutive contests•
-
Canucks' J.T. Miller: Reaches 500-point milestone•
-
Canucks' J.T. Miller: Dishes two power-play assists•
-
Canucks' J.T. Miller: Grabs helper Tuesday•
-
Canucks' J.T. Miller: Buries goal in loss•
-
Canucks' J.T. Miller: Logs pair of power-play helpers•