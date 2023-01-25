Miller logged an assist, five shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Miller helped out on a Sheldon Dries tally in the third period. With five goals and seven helpers through 11 outings in January, this has been a good month for Miller. The 29-year-old was listed as the third line center for Rick Tocchet's first game as the Canucks' head coach, but Miller's usage didn't ultimately change much. He has 42 points (20 on the power play), 125 shots on net, 95 hits and a minus-14 rating through 47 contests overall.