Miller registered two assists and two hits in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Sharks.

Miller helped out on Andrei Kuzmenko's power-play tally in the first period as well as Pius Suter's insurance goal in the third. The 30-year-old Miller's season-worst goal drought stretch to seven games Saturday, but he's offset the lack of scoring with eight helpers in that span. For the year, the do-it-all forward has 48 points (21 on the power play), 78 shots on net, 71 hits, 24 PIM and a plus-13 raring through 35 appearances.