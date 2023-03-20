Miller logged a goal and an assist in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Ducks.

Miller opened the scoring midway through the first period, beating John Gibson with a slapshot from the circle. He'd later add an assist on Elias Pettersson's power-play tally in the second. The 30-year-old Miller now has a goal and three assists in his last two games and 10 points (five goals, five assists) in his previous six contests. Miller is up to 26 goals and 40 assists through 68 games this season.