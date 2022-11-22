Miller posted an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a minus-3 rating in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Golden Knights.

Miller set up Bo Horvat's game-tying goal in the third period. The assist extended Miller's point streak to five games (three goals, two helpers). The 29-year-old hasn't had as much explosive offense early in 2022-23, but his 10 goals and eight assists through 19 contests are still plenty to be useful to fantasy managers. He's added 43 shots on net, 39 hits, 17 PIM and a minus-11 rating while continuing to play in a top-line role.