Canucks' J.T. Miller: Heads to Vancouver in trade

Miller was traded to Vancouver on Saturday for a conditional first-round pick in 2020, a third-round pick in 2019 and goaltender Marek Mazanec, reports Bob McKenzie of TSN.ca.

The first-round selection moves to 2021 if the Orcas don't make the playoffs in 2019-20. Miller is a former 20-goal scorer who plays with an edge. He's good in transition, something the Canucks desperately need. Miller will become a top-six man in Vancouver after slipping out of that set in Tampa, and that immediately gives his fantasy value a boost.