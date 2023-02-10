Miller posted an assist, three shots on goal, three blocked shots and two hits in Thursday's 6-5 win over the Islanders.

Miller's goal drought reached six games, but he's picked up six helpers and 18 shots in that span, so he's still contributing. The 29-year-old has seen a little less ice time generally under head coach Rick Tocchet, but Miller is still a key forward in all situations for the Canucks. He's at 47 points, 138 shots on net, 104 hits, 34 blocked shots, 38 PIM and a minus-13 rating through 52 outings this season.