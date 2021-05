Miller managed an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Oilers.

Miller set up Nils Hoglander for the opening tally just 31 seconds into the game. The 28-year-old Miller 37 points (12 goals, 25 helpers), 90 shots on net, 83 hits and a minus-9 rating through 45 contests. He's picked up four points in his last five games.