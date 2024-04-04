Miller produced a power-play assist, fired three shots on net, added seven PIM and logged two hits in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Coyotes.

Miller extended his point streak to six games (two goals, five helpers) with the assist to set up a Quinn Hughes goal in the second period. The 31-year-old Miller hasn't gone more than two games without a point at any time this season. He's at 35 tallies, 61 assists, 179 shots on net, 209 hits, 57 blocked shots, 56 PIM and a plus-26 rating through 76 outings overall.