Miller produced a power-play assist, two shots on goal, six hits and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Miller saw a nine-game point streak end versus the Panthers on Thursday, but there's been few extended droughts for the 29-year-old this year. His helper Saturday came a great time, as he had the secondary assist on Bo Horvat's game-winner in overtime. Miller has 11 goals, 14 helpers, 56 shots, 55 hits, 26 PIM and a minus-8 rating while playing in a do-it-all role through 25 contests.