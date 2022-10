Miller (undisclosed) will suit up for Friday's tilt with Pittsburgh, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.

Miller blocked a shot Thursday against Seattle but it won't be enough for him to miss any game action. The 29-year-old winger has three points over his last two games after scoring just one goal in his previous five appearances. He'll be in his usual top-line role where he's averaging 20:31 of ice time through eight games.