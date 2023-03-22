Miller scored twice, dished an assist and added five hits in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Miller's first goal was a shorthanded penalty shot, and his second was a power-play tally. He also had an even-strength helper on a Phil Di Giuseppe goal. Miller has seven multi-point efforts (15 points) through 10 outings in March. The 30-year-old is up to 28 tallies, 69 points (27 on the power play), 193 shots on net, 158 hits and a minus-8 rating through 69 appearances this season.