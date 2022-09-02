Miller signed a seven-year, $8 million AAV extension with Vancouver on Friday.

Miller is entering the final season of his five-year, $26.25 million contract and was the subject of trade rumors over the last year with his contract status up in the air. Instead, Vancouver locked up the star center through his age-36 campaign with a new deal that kicks in starting with the 2023-24 season. The 29-year-old racked up a career-high 99 points while posting his first career 30-goal season during the 2021-22 campaign. Miller will once again center the Canucks' top line and have a vital role on the team's top power-play unit where he chipped in 38 points last year.