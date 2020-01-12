Canucks' J.T. Miller: Keeps rolling versus Wild
Miller picked up two assists in a 4-1 win over Minnesota on Sunday.
Miller's first assist came on a Vancouver power play and was the forward's 17th point with the man advantage this season. The 2019-20 season has been Miller's best to date, and if he keeps up this point production, he'll set a new career high this year.
