Canucks' J.T. Miller: Keeps rolling versus Wild

Miller picked up two assists in a 4-1 win over Minnesota on Sunday.

Miller's first assist came on a Vancouver power play and was the forward's 17th point with the man advantage this season. The 2019-20 season has been Miller's best to date, and if he keeps up this point production, he'll set a new career high this year.

