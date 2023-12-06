Miller scored a power-play goal on four shots, added two assists and doled out four hits in Tuesday's 6-5 loss to the Devils.

Miller led the Canucks' offense with three points. The 30-year-old has six games of three or more points this season. He's up to 14 tallies, 25 assists, 60 shots on net, 56 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 26 contests overall. Miller remains one of the strongest scorers in a top-five offense, giving him high-end fantasy value despite the red flag of a 23.3 shooting percentage.