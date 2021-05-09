Miller scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Miller got the Canucks on the board with his breakaway tally in the second period. The 28-year-old forward has 13 goals, 38 points, 92 shots on net, 83 hits, 33 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 46 contests. Miller will continue to draw top-six minutes, especially with Elias Pettersson (upper body) still out of action.