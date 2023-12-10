Miller scored a goal on three shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Miller has two goals and eight assists over his last seven contests. The 30-year-old's tally Saturday came after a strong forecheck in the second period, which is something not all that unusual for his line with Brock Boeser and Nils Hoglander. Miller is up to 15 goals, 40 points, 67 shots on net, 59 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-11 rating through 28 outings in another all-around standout season.