Miller scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.

Miller hasn't piled up points since the All-Star break, but he has three goals over his last six games. The 30-year-old opened the scoring at 7:37 of the first period Thursday. Miller's up to 24 tallies, 70 points, 120 shots on net, 130 hits and a plus-23 rating through 55 appearances. He continues to drive play positively in a second-line role.