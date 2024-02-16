Miller scored a goal on two shots and added three hits in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Wings.
Miller hasn't piled up points since the All-Star break, but he has three goals over his last six games. The 30-year-old opened the scoring at 7:37 of the first period Thursday. Miller's up to 24 tallies, 70 points, 120 shots on net, 130 hits and a plus-23 rating through 55 appearances. He continues to drive play positively in a second-line role.
More News
-
Canucks' J.T. Miller: Capitalizes on turnover in overtime•
-
Canucks' J.T. Miller: Distributes three assists•
-
Canucks' J.T. Miller: Puts up helper Wednesday•
-
Canucks' J.T. Miller: Fourth-best scorer in NHL•
-
Canucks' J.T. Miller: Two-point game in road loss•
-
Canucks' J.T. Miller: Racks up three points•