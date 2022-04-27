Miller scored a goal, went plus-2 and added four PIM in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Miller netted his 31st goal of the year at 3:34 of the first period. The 29-year-old forward has three tallies and 13 assists through 11 contests in April. He's up to 97 points, 201 shots on net, 171 hits, 47 PIM and a plus-14 rating in 78 contests, with two more chances to push for a 100-point campaign. The Canucks end the season with a back-to-back Thursday at home versus the Kings and Friday in Edmonton.