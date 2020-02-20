Canucks' J.T. Miller: Lights lamp twice
Miller scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Wild.
Miller beat Devan Dubnyk twice in a span of 3:15 during the third period. The winger tallied again in the shootout, but it wasn't enough. Miller is up to 24 goals, a career-high 59 points, 138 shots and 100 hits in 60 contests. The near point-per-game pace is strong enough, but strong physicality and first-unit power-play time makes Miller a valuable asset in fantasy.
