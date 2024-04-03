Miller notched a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

Miller extended his point streak to five games (two goals, four assists) when he helped out on the first of Quinn Hughes' two goals in this contest. The 31-year-old Miller is up to 35 goals and 60 helpers through 75 contests overall, giving him a good chance of earning his first 100-point campaign. He's added 176 shots on net, 207 hits, 57 blocked shots, 49 PIM and a plus-28 rating in a standout campaign.