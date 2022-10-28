Miller registered a power-play assist, four hits and five PIM in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Kraken.

Miller helped out on an Andrei Kuzmenko tally in the second period. Near the end of the game, Miller blocked a shot to preserve a one-goal lead, which Thomas Drance of The Athletic Vancouver reports left the forward in need of help to get off the ice after the Canucks' first win. It's unclear if it was just a shot that stung him in the moment or if he's suffered a serious injury, but fantasy managers will want to keep an eye on his status ahead of Friday's game versus the Penguins. Miller has six points, 19 hits, nine PIM, 15 shots on net and a minus-5 rating in eight outings.