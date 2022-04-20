Miller scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and doled out two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Senators.

Miller opened the scoring 1:55 into the game and also helped out on a Brock Boeser goal later in the first period. Miller's up to 12 points in eight games in April as his third multi-point effort this month. The 29-year-old has reached new heights on offense in 2021-22 with 30 goals, 93 points (37 on the power play), 193 shots on net, a plus-14 rating and 166 hits through 75 contests.