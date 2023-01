Miller produced two power-play assists and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

Miller has turned up the offense in January with 10 points through eight games, including a trio of multi-point efforts. The 29-year-old is up to 17 goals, 40 points (20 on the power play), 115 shots on net, 91 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-14 rating through 44 contests overall.