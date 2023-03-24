Miller scored a goal on two shots, added an assist and logged two hits in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Miller capitalized on a turnover at 6:15 of the first period, and he also helped out on a third-period tally from Phil Di Giuseppe. With multiple points in seven of his last eight games, Miller has been dominant lately. He's up to 29 goals, 42 helpers, 195 shots on net, 160 hits and a minus-7 rating through 70 contests overall.