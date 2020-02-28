Canucks' J.T. Miller: Multi-point effort in loss
Miller recorded a power-play goal and an assist in Thursday's 5-2 loss to Ottawa.
He also had three shots, two blocks, two PIM, two hits and a minus-2 rating in what was an eventful night. Miller leads the Canucks with 65 points in 63 games, and he's delivered three goals and five assists over an active four-game point streak.
