Canucks' J.T. Miller: Nabs power-play helper
Miller posted a power-play assist, five hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout win over the Islanders.
While it doesn't count on the scoresheet, Miller also had the winning tally in the shootout. The 26-year-old winger is up to 72 points (27 goals, 45 helpers), 165 shots, 123 hits and 47 PIM through 69 contests. With success across virtually all categories, Miller makes for a strong option in fantasy circles.
