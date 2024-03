Miller scored a goal and added two hits in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Stars.

Miller has continued to rack up points with five goals and five helpers over 10 contests in March, but he's gone scoreless in three outings this month. The 31-year-old is up to 35 tallies, 92 points, 171 shots on net, 203 hits, 57 blocked shots, 49 PIM and a plus-29 rating through 73 contests overall.