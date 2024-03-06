Miller scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.

Miller extended his point streak to eight games at just the right time, tallying on a delayed penalty call at 1:36 of overtime. The goal was his 31st of the season, which includes a career-high seven game-winners. The 30-year-old forward has 14 points during his current scoring streak and 84 points (33 on the power play) with 149 shots on net, 172 hits and a plus-27 rating through 64 outings this season.