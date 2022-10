Miller scored a goal, but the Canucks couldn't hold off a third-period rally during a 6-4 loss to the Capitals on Monday.

Miller made the most of his one chance. The 29-year-old forward, who connected on a career-best 32 goals in 80 outings last season, capped the Canucks' three-goal, second-period surge Monday with a power-play tally. The marker, his second this season, extended the Canucks' short-lived lead to 4-2. It was Miller's only shot on goal.