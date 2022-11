Miller scored a goal and registered four shots during Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the Sabres.

Bo Horvat won a face-off on the power play and Miller beat goalie Craig Anderson on his glove side, handing the Canucks their second two-goal, second-period advantage. The 29-year-old left winger has collected 13 points, including eight goals, during his past 11 outings. In 25 career appearances against the Sabres, Miller has compiled 21 points, including nine goals.