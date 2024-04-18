Miller (rest) will be out of the lineup versus Winnipeg on Thursday, according to John Lu of TSN.

The Canucks have clinched their playoff spot atop the Pacific Division standings and will give Miller the night off. He surpassed the 100-point mark for the first time in his career this season, scoring 37 goals and adding 66 assists. He will return to the lineup on the weekend for Game 1 of the playoffs.