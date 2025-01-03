Miller produced an assist, four PIM and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over the Kraken.

Miller has racked up six helpers during a five-game streak. However, this was the fifth time in 10 contests Miller hasn't logged a shot on goal. Not taking shots will make it tough to break his ongoing goal drought -- he has just 15 shots on net in that span. For the season, the 31-year-old center has six goals, 19 helpers, 50 shots, 59 hits, 24 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 27 appearances in a top-six role.