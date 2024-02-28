Miller scored a shorthanded goal on four shots, added a power-play assist and logged four hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Penguins.

Miller continues to be an all-situations star this season. He's racked up 11 points during his current five-game point streak. Miller is up to 81 points -- one off of last year's total -- with 30 goals and 51 assists through 61 appearances. He's earned 32 points on the power play and another two shorthanded while racking up 139 shots on net, 160 hits, 46 blocked shots and a plus-28 rating.