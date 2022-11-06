Miller scored a goal on four shots, added a power-play assist and logged two hits in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Predators.

Miller stretched his point streak to six games with the impressive first-period burst of offense. During the streak, the 29-year-old has five tallies and four helpers. He's up to seven goals, five assists, 26 shots on net, 27 hits, 13 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 12 contests overall. Fantasy managers likely expect a minimum of a point-per-game pace after Miller put up 32 goals and 67 helpers in 80 appearances in 2021-22.