Miller scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Blues in Game 1 of their first-round series.

There was some confusion as to if Miller was going to play at all, but he ended up leading all Canucks forwards with 22:15 of ice time in the contest despite not taking warmups. Head coach Travis Green didn't elaborate on the situation after the game, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reported. Assuming he stays healthy, Miller should continue to be an integral part of the Canucks' top-six forwards -- he's already amassed two goals and three helpers in five postseason outings.