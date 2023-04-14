Miller scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Miller closed out the season well with three goals and four assists over his last seven games. The 30-year-old forward finished above a point-per-game for the third time in four years. He had 32 tallies, 50 helpers, 30 power-play points, 223 shots on net, 200 hits, 60 PIM and a minus-7 rating in 81 appearances. His seven-year contract extension signed in September of 2022 kicks in for the 2023-24 campaign.