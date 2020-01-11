Canucks' J.T. Miller: One of each in win
Miller scored a goal and added an assist in a 6-3 win over Buffalo on Saturday.
Since putting up four points in 7-5 win over the Blackhawks, Miller had failed to find the scoresheet in three straight contests. The two points Saturday give Miller 42 in 45 games, putting him 12 points shy of setting a new career high.
