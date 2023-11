Miller scored a goal on two shots, added an assist, logged three hits and recorded two PIM in Monday's 6-2 win over the Oilers.

Both of Miller's points Monday came on the power play. He's earned two goals and three helpers through three games in November, continuing a strong start to the campaign. The 30-year-old forward has seven goals, 18 points (eight on the power play), 27 shots on net, 32 hits, 12 PIM and a plus-9 rating through 12 contests.