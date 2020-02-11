Canucks' J.T. Miller: One of each Monday
Miller scored a goal and supplied an assist in Monday's 6-2 win over the Predators.
Miller set up Zack MacEwen for the opening tally in the first period. The veteran forward then added a goal late in the second to make it 5-2. Miller has racked up 22 markers and 34 assists in 57 games this season. He's added 132 shots, 97 hits, 43 PIM and a plus-9 rating.
